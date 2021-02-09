NASCAR driver Alex Bowman's passions for driving and rescue animals

Alex Bowman teams up with Ally Bank, WCNC and NBC to help clear the shelters

NASCAR driver Alex Bowman teamed up with Ally Bank, WCNC and NBC to help clear the shelters. He also has two pups of his own which fuels his passion for rescue animals.

NBC and Telemundo stations across the nation are partnering with hundreds of shelters and rescues to present Clear the Shelters, a month-long pet adoption and donation campaign.

The goal of the drive is to find loving homes and families for animals in need. Since 2015, the national campaign has helped more than 551,000 pets find their furever homes.