NASCAR driver Alex Bowman's passions for driving and rescue animals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.
NASCAR driver Alex Bowman teamed up with Ally Bank, WCNC and NBC to help clear the shelters. He also has two pups of his own which fuels his passion for rescue animals.
NBC and Telemundo stations across the nation are partnering with hundreds of shelters and rescues to present Clear the Shelters, a month-long pet adoption and donation campaign.
The goal of the drive is to find loving homes and families for animals in need. Since 2015, the national campaign has helped more than 551,000 pets find their furever homes.
WCNC Charlotte and the TEGNA Foundation will match up to the first $1,000 donated to the first 10 shelters and rescues that signed up to participate in Clear The Shelters. That means, if you donate $25, a total of $50 will go toward helping animals in our community find a forever home.