National Margarita Day with a twist.

Margarita is one of the most famous cocktail drinks around the world. It consists of lime juice, orange liqueur, tequila, and some salt around the rim of the serving glass and is served after blending with ice or without it. This famous drink has a long history with several origin stories as well. Some believe that the drink was first made by a Mexican restaurant owner named Carlos Herrera for a special guest (Ziegfeld showgirl Marjorie King) who would only have tequila, so Herrera added salt and lime juice to it. While others believe that the drink was first made by the Texas lady Margaret Sames also known as Margarita. It is believed that she mixed the drink during a house party in 1948. According to another claim, the drink is named after actress Rita Hayworth during the 1940s, whose actual name was Margarita Casino,
When it comes to sorting out the legends associated with the origin of the margarita, there are many, but one thing is for certain, this drink is popular and has been awarded its own national day. 86 Spirits has a nice twist on the Margarita in honor of its national day.
Here they are:
Agave Margarita
-1.5 oz with co Agave Margarita Mixer
-1.5 oz Ritual Tequila
Shake and enjoy over ice
Sparkling Citrus Margarita
-2.5 oz Ritual Tequila
-1.5 oz Grapefruit Juice
-1.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice
2 dashes Orange Bitters
-Vinada Airen Gold NA Wine
Add ingredients through wine to shaker with ice. Divide equally between 2 champagne flutes rimmed with salt.
Top with Vinada Airen Gold.
Spicy Margarita
-1.5 oz Ritual Tequila
-2 oz Orange Juice
-.5 oz Jalapeño Simple Syrup
-2 dashes Orange Bitters
-.5 oz Lime Juice
Combine all ingredients in cocktail shaker and shake. Pour over a salt rimmed glass with ice.
