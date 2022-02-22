National Margarita Day with a twist.

Margarita is one of the most famous cocktail drinks around the world. It consists of lime juice, orange liqueur, tequila, and some salt around the rim of the serving glass and is served after blending with ice or without it. This famous drink has a long history with several origin stories as well. Some believe that the drink was first made by a Mexican restaurant owner named Carlos Herrera for a special guest (Ziegfeld showgirl Marjorie King) who would only have tequila, so Herrera added salt and lime juice to it. While others believe that the drink was first made by the Texas lady Margaret Sames also known as Margarita. It is believed that she mixed the drink during a house party in 1948. According to another claim, the drink is named after actress Rita Hayworth during the 1940s, whose actual name was Margarita Casino,