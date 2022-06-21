Nichols Store in Rock Hill, is a full line Liberty Safe dealer

Nichols Store has a team that delivers them and helps them anchor them to the floor, and have delivered them as far away as Georgia for customers who bought them.

Nichols Store, located in Rock Hill, South Carolina, started back in 1968 as a small country store primarily selling gas, grocery items and a small amount of fishing supplies. The store was owned and operated by Tommy “Papa Tom” Nichols from 1968 until 1989, at which time Tommy’s son, Darren, purchased the store. Now celebrating over 30 years, Darren Nichols has combined his experiences and love for the outdoors and expressed it by taking his vision into action and creating an outdoor retail store for the entire family. Nichols Store provides product expertise in all areas and is devoted to fulfilling all of your outdoor needs. Nichols Store sells hard to find name-brand products from hunting gear for all seasons, kayaks, clothing and footwear, firearms, ammunition, safes, archery, fishing, cutlery to Beautiful reclaimed wood furniture and Log Cabins by Legacy Quest Outdoors.