Oak Valley Medical E.D. Non-Invasive Treatment

This treatment is for men dealing with erectile disfunction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

High cholesterol, high blood pressure, and heart disease, these are all serious medical conditions that often result in one common symptom, Erectile Dysfunction.

Andrew Rinehart from Oak Valley Medical Clinic joined the show to talk about their solution to treat E.D.

Oak Valley offers a non-invasive approach to treating E.D. without pills, injections or surgery. After an assessment and exam from a doctor, a series of non-invasive treatments may help repair existing blood vessels to treat E.D. at the root of the cause.