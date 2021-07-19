Tips for online grocery shopping

If lack of time seems to be inhibiting your healthy eating habits, consider taking advantage of modern conveniences like online grocery shopping. Meghan Tomlinson, Certified Holistic Health Coach & Nutritionist, has these tips.
Tips to save time:
Keep a running list throughout the week as you run out
Apps like Instacart and Prime Now let you quickly add items from past orders
Have a loose meal plan and plug in the ingredients
Tips to save money:
Protein and produce subscriptions: Butcher Box, join a local CSA, or Misfit Market
Thrive Market - elevated packaged products at membership prices, delivered to your door
