Tips for online grocery shopping

How to save money and tip when you buy groceries online

If lack of time seems to be inhibiting your healthy eating habits, consider taking advantage of modern conveniences like online grocery shopping. Meghan Tomlinson, Certified Holistic Health Coach & Nutritionist, has these tips.

Tips to save time:

Keep a running list throughout the week as you run out

Apps like Instacart and Prime Now let you quickly add items from past orders

Have a loose meal plan and plug in the ingredients

Tips to save money:

Protein and produce subscriptions: Butcher Box, join a local CSA, or Misfit Market

Thrive Market - elevated packaged products at membership prices, delivered to your door