PHD Weight loss health tip of the day

Cutting out alcohol can help you lose weight

The holidays are upon us and with that comes more celebrations which means more parties. More alcohol comes with that too. If you want to drop weight it's best to let alcohol go. One shot can stop fat burn for 4-8 hours.

The liver is also in charge of burning fat but it cannot multitask. When it burns through the alcohol which it always does first it cannot burn through the fat.

If you want an alcoholic beverage choose carefully. Hard liquor like vodka or tequila or maybe a red or white wine.