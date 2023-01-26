Pomegranate Champagne Vinaigrette - tasty!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we're in the kitchen with longtime friend of the show Chef Ross Purple. Chef Ross is going to walk us through his signature Pomegranate Champagne Vinaigrette dressing. This dressing is versatile and can also be used as a marinade. To accompany this delicious dressing, Chef Ross will make a salad with dried blueberries & toasted pumpkin seeds and a simple marinade that he’ll use to marinate chicken thighs that can be grilled and added to a salad or served with some marinated veggies.