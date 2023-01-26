Pomegranate Champagne Vinaigrette - tasty!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we're in the kitchen with longtime friend of the show Chef Ross Purple. Chef Ross is going to walk us through his signature Pomegranate Champagne Vinaigrette dressing. This dressing is versatile and can also be used as a marinade. To accompany this delicious dressing, Chef Ross will make a salad with dried blueberries & toasted pumpkin seeds and a simple marinade that he’ll use to marinate chicken thighs that can be grilled and added to a salad or served with some marinated veggies.
Here’s the recipe:
Pomegranate Champagne Vinaigrette
Ingredients
1/4 c champagne vinegar
3/4 c Olive oil or avocado oil
2 Tbsp Pomegranate Molasses
2 Tbsp Maple syrup
1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
Salt and Pepper to taste
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a mason jar or other airtight container.
Shake vigorously to emulsify
Easy Marinade for Meats & Veggies
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- ⅓ cup soy sauce
- ⅓ cup fresh lemon juice
- ¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
- 3 tablespoons dried basil
- 1 ½ tablespoons garlic powder
- 1 ½ tablespoons dried parsley flakes
- 1 teaspoon ground white pepper
- 1 teaspoon dried minced garlic
- ¼ teaspoon hot sauce
Directions
Place all ingredients in a blender; blend on high speed until thoroughly combined, about 30 seconds.
For more great recipe visit ChefPurple.com and follow on social media @ChefRossPurple