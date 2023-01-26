x
Charlotte Today

Pomegranate Champagne Vinaigrette - tasty!

A delicious dressing that’s versatile

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we're in the kitchen with longtime friend of the show Chef Ross Purple. Chef Ross is going to walk us through his signature Pomegranate Champagne Vinaigrette dressing. This dressing is versatile and can also be used as a marinade.  To accompany this delicious dressing, Chef Ross will make a salad with dried blueberries & toasted pumpkin seeds and a simple marinade that he’ll use to marinate chicken thighs that can be grilled and added to a salad or served with some marinated veggies.

Here’s the recipe:

Pomegranate Champagne Vinaigrette 

Ingredients 

1/4 c champagne vinegar

3/4 c Olive oil or avocado oil

2 Tbsp Pomegranate Molasses

2 Tbsp Maple syrup

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions 

Combine all ingredients in a mason jar or other airtight container.

Shake vigorously to emulsify

Easy Marinade for Meats & Veggies

Ingredients 

  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • ⅓ cup soy sauce
  • ⅓ cup fresh lemon juice
  • ¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
  • 3 tablespoons dried basil
  • 1 ½ tablespoons garlic powder
  • 1 ½ tablespoons dried parsley flakes
  • 1 teaspoon ground white pepper
  • 1 teaspoon dried minced garlic
  • ¼ teaspoon hot sauce

Directions 

Place all ingredients in a blender; blend on high speed until thoroughly combined, about 30 seconds.

For more great recipe visit ChefPurple.com and follow on social media @ChefRossPurple

