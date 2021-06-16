Make sure your kids are reading this summer

Read Charlotte has a reading check up so your kids are reading all summer while they're out of school.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This summer is is so important to keep your PreZK-3rd grade kid on track with their reading while they're out of school. Read Charlotte has a 'Reading Checkup' to keep them on track.

The reading checkup gives you targeted activities to meet your child's specific reading needs. Your child will take two quizzes to test their reading, and then you receive results and their specific activities.

This checkup is free of charge and easy to sign up for. Go online to readingcheckup.org to find more information on this program.