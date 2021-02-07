Keep reading and win prizes from the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Summer Break 2021 is in full swing at Charlotte Mecklenburg Library. The program combines reading with learning activities. They're challenging the community to read 35 million minutes. Research shows that reading at least 20 minutes a day over the summer helps prevent learning loss, also known as the “summer slide.” Children and teens who don’t read over the summer can lose 2-3 months of reading level achievement. This can mean 2-3 grade levels of reading loss by the time a child enters middle school. Adults are also encouraged to participate! Adults can engage their minds by reading a great book, learning a challenging skill or experiencing something new, and they can be great role models for children and teens.