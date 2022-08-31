Real Estate is still thriving in the Carolinas

Now is still a great time to buy or sell a home in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The market for seller has been a hot over the past year.

So what is the current state of the market in Charlotte and the surrounding areas?

Here with more is Real Estate Agent Lisa Emory from Compass.

The homebuyers in the Charlotte housing market have dealt with a persistent seller’s market, which has shrunk inventory and driven up home prices.

Charlotte’s real estate market continues to boom without being affected by the pandemic. Homes are selling quickly, inventory is low and prices are rising fast. “This is a market of opportunity for both seller and buyer” says Emory.

The market and the neighborhoods continue to thrive in the Charlotte area. We see two types of buyers the buyer who were last year in steep competition with other offers and did not get the offer and the new buyer who currently are not experiencing that competition. They can take their time and not feel rushed to purchase a home. High demand and a shortage of homes continue to fuel the Charlotte real estate market and drive prices higher.

Today's mortgage rates in Charlotte, NC are 5.293% for a 30-year fixed, 4.613% for a 15-year fixed, and 5.075% for a 5-year adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM). Right now, a good mortgage rate for a 15-year fixed loan is in the high-3% or low-4% range, while a good rate for a 30-year mortgage is generally in the high-4% or low-5% range.