Relationships in the Workplace: A Good "Do" or Definite "Don't"?

Relationship Expert Jennifer Hurvitz, walks us through the pros and cons, and what you need to consider

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gone are the days of meeting in coffee shops or bars or getting fixed up by friends; Online Dating is also frustrating for so many people. And while consensual office romances used to be forbidden, one might find a love interest in the office where they spend most of their time.

But is dating a coworker the best idea? Let's ask Relationship Expert Jennifer Hurvitz her thoughts on workplace romances.

Interesting stats from Forbes Advisor:

● Workplace romance statistics show that over 60% of adults have had a workplace romance.

● 57% report workplace relationships have impacted their work performance

● 43% have married someone they worked with

● 35% don't report their relationship to their employer

● 40% have cheated on their current partner with a coworker

● 50% report flirting with their coworkers

Research shows individuals gravitate towards like-minded people with shared personality traits, backgrounds, belief systems, and ideas. And being nearby (at work) makes it easy! But does it make it the right thing to do?

Ask yourself these questions before hooking up with a coworker:

1. Are you concerned about how your work performance may be impacted?

2. Is your productivity consistent, and are you fully engaged in your job while at the office?

3. Can you leave personal issues outside of the workplace?

4. If a breakup were to occur, would both parties be able to continue working together?

5. Are you familiar with the guidelines regarding workplace relationships?

Do's and Dont's

● Tell your boss sooner than later- best that it comes from you.

● Keep your interactions professional during business hours to avoid issues with Human Resources.

● It's crucial to know your company's workplace relationship policies.

● DO avoid arguments or fights in the office, avoid bringing personal issues to work, and maintain a professional demeanor.

● Do not have any sexual activity on company property.