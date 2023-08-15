Abandon the rules and dig into relationships with David Hoffman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are talking about leading gracefully and loving generously with author Davie Hoffman. He shares key ideas for success in his new book Relationships over Rules: 7 Principles to Lead Gracefully and Love Generously.

David endured a traumatic childhood of bullying, no friends and being separated from his disabled mother. He was raised by a controlling step-mom who confined David to his room and limited his nutrition. In college, David’s life turned around when he was offered a job as an economist in DC. He would eventually move to NC and start his own real estate and mortgage company. “No matter where you came from, and where you are today, I want to encourage you to look closely at how you deal with everyone in your life, and remind you that your past does not define your purpose, or dictate your potential” says Hoffman. He adds “You can do so much more; focusing on the relationships in your life over the rules of the world!”

There are seven transformational principles that help readers build authentic relationships, reach their potential, live with gratitude and purse their calling:

* Spend Time with Others Without An Agenda: We make a difference when we pay attention to their needs, give more than we take, and learn about the other person's successes and challenges.

* Your Past Doesn’t Define Your Potential: Pursuing success means we learn to let go of what is holding us back from our greatest potential and trust our best efforts.

* It’s Not about the Deal but about Doing the Right Thing: The “win” happens when others see us prioritize their interests and this leads to long term, trusted relationships.

* Be a Friend Before Being an Expert: Trust, credibility and respect can come from being a friend before the transaction, the expert in the transaction & the friend after the transaction.

Other principles featured include Adversity Can Create Gratitude, Focus on the People in Your Life, Find a Way to Yes, and Determine the Why, the What & the How of Your Life.

This book was written for anyone who felt undervalued, trapped, and afraid. It’s written for the person with purpose and potential. It’s written to the boy, girl, man, woman, the aged or anyone that would like to better themselves and cultivate relationship that moved them from a troubled past into a bright and better future.