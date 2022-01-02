Renovate your bathroom!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Any total bathroom renovation starts with a plan. Interior designer, Lauren Clement, says "every plan starts with asking yourself the hard questions: What do you want in your bathroom? What do you need in your bathroom? What is your budget? And finally what is your time frame?" There are a tremendous amount of details, timing and management that goes into every renovation. Here are Lauren's top tips for a successfully total bathroom renovation include.
Tip 1: GET HELP! Just selecting the finishes can be a daunting task.
Tip 2: Do your homework and ask questions. You don't know what you don't know
Tip 3: Set a realistic budget and time frame.
Tip 4: Don't be afraid to move walls and reconfigure your space to fit your wants and needs.
Tip 5: If it's a powder room don't be afraid to go for some drama. Color, wallpaper or even an amazing countertop.
