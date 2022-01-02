x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Charlotte Today

Renovate your Bathroom!

Tips you need, if you are going to renovate your bathroom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Any total bathroom renovation starts with a plan. Interior designer, Lauren Clement, says "every plan starts with asking yourself the hard questions: What do you want in your bathroom? What do you need in your bathroom? What is your budget?  And finally what is your time frame?" There are a tremendous amount of details, timing and management that goes into every renovation.  Here are Lauren's top tips for a successfully total bathroom renovation include.

Tip 1:   GET HELP! Just selecting the finishes can be a daunting task.

Tip 2:  Do your homework and ask questions. You don't know what you don't know

Tip 3:  Set a realistic budget and time frame.

Tip 4:  Don't be afraid to move walls and reconfigure your space to fit your wants and needs.

Tip 5:  If it's a powder room don't be afraid to go for some drama. Color, wallpaper or even an amazing countertop.

For more information follow her @lauren.nicole.designs

In Other News

Renovate your bathroom!