Sgt Mike Stubbs is your Hyundai Hometown Hero

The Charlotte area Hyundai dealers have done it again. They have given a brand new 2021 Santa Fe to a deserving Vietnam veteran Sergeant Michael Stubbs. Sergeant Stubbs has been a hometown hero to so many for his work that he continues to do with veterans. He has worked with organizations like the Carolina Panthers and The Charlotte Hornets to shed light and establish a Purple heart program in each of those organization. Sergeant Stubbs says “I am humbled that the Hyundai dealers would think of me. I am speechless and this is incredible." Gabriel Faria from Keffer Hyundai says "it is a joy to see how their face lights up." Hyundai has made a commitment to help the people who serve our community. These people whether its veterans, first responders, teachers are committed to doing the right and beneficial things for the community. Family, friends and fellow veterans all came out to surprise Sergeant Stubbs at Mint Hill Veterans Memorial Park,. For more information on the Hyundai Hometown Hero visit wcnc.com/hometownhero.