Slow and Steady exercises

Urban MVMNT Owner shoes Mia some muscle building workouts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When many people go to the gym they try to get as many reps done as possible. At Urban MVMNT, they want you to accumulate time under tension. You can get great results and reduce the risk of injury by taking things slow.

You can use less weight and less repetitions but still get great results. a great tempo to use is up in three seconds, hold for three seconds, and then three seconds to come back down.

Urban MVMNT is a gym here in Charlotte that provides group classes and a space to grab coffee and get work done.