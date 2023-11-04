Spring Dating Trends for 2023

Daters are more self-aware!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — These days dating can be a bit tricky. First there was Covid 19 also there are new ways to meet online and on apps. Well this morning we've invited our good friend Jennifer Hurvitz from Doing Relationships Right to walk us through the top dating trends for spring 2023.

“Daters are becoming bolder and using their words to communicates their likes or dislikes” says Hurvitz. She goes on to say “It’s refreshing because you don’t have to waste time trying to find that special person for you.”

Here are some of the trends:

MORE SELF-AWARE: Increases vulnerability! Plus, Using Your Words and Saying What You Want in a Relationship is a good thing. Being able to set boundaries and looking for GREEN FLAGS. Daters know what they want and are going for it! Avoiding TEXTATIONSHIPS and SITUATIONSHIPS: Very few daters want a pen-pal or "Friends with Benefits" anymore. 2023 is the year of Intentional Dating and Conscious Swiping; people are being more thoughtful about how they put themselves out there and who they choose. OPEN-CASTING: Daters are casting a wider net and are more open to dating those who may be outside their usual "type." Expanding their horizons and willing to give people a second chance, too. Chemistry isn't always there on date number one! INFLA-Dating: Per Plenty of Fish, It's about watching your wallet while dating! Yes! It's about time we save some money on dating! Do something FREE like a walk in the park, pickle ball, or a vintage street fair. And remember, first dates should be at most 30-mins, tops! SOBER DATING: It's just what you think! Dating sans alcohol is an excellent idea if you ask me (and you did!) This Spring Dating trend allows you to make better choices, have a clearer head, and create sounder memories. Lots of positives in my book! IN THE KNOW: Smarter, Savvier daters this spring! Whether it's because people are using coaches or doing their research- they are far more knowledgeable than in previous years: spotting red flags faster, familiar with attachment styles, and understanding the trending lingo. Bravo, y'all!