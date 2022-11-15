Stay healthy over the holidays

Tips to keep you healthy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s hard to believe we're talking spending time with family and friends during the holidays! After a few touch and go years, people can finally travel and see family freely. Here to walk us through steps to keep everyone healthy are the Urban Housecall Doctors, Dr. Karla and Dr. Rob Robinson,

Step 1: Wash hands

This is the #1 way to prevent the spread of infections. Make sure you wash with soap and water when possible and only use sanitizer in a crunch.

Step 2: Stay bundled and warm

Keeping your head covered is not just an old wives tale. While you actually have to come into contact with a cold or flu virus to get sick, there is research that shows your immune system works better to fight off infection at warmer temperatures. That's really the science behind fevers as well. It's the body's natural attempt at healing and clearing infection. Make sure to conserve body heat as it may help boost your immune system.

Step 3: Manage stress

This is an underrated reason that many are sick repeatedly during the holidays. Stress can originate and add to sickness from planning get togethers and or managing family travel. There is financial stress during gift giving season and the dreaded stress from the holiday blues as you may grieve those loved ones who have passed on. All can lead to decrease immune functions and decreased ability to naturally ward off infection.

Step 4: Don't drink/Smoke free

The dangers of excessive alcohol and smoking are backed up by tons of research and data. Having more than 1 drink per day for women and 2 for men can lead to serious consequences from impaired judgment and accidents to long term physical damage to the heart, liver and nervous system. Smoking is also dangerous--this includes e-cigs and vapes!

Step 5: Fasten seatbelts

This is important any time of year, but traffic accidents are higher around holidays. Make sure you aren't drinking and driving and are obeying the rules of the road including wearing a seat belt.

Step 6: Exams and screening & vaccinations

Making sure you're getting the age appropriate Screenings and vaccinations it can keep you safe during the holidays.