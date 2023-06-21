Summer Fun - sponsored by Broad River Campground

Come and join the fun at Broad River Campground

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Summer is here and it’s the perfect time to go camping! Joining us today is Tyler Watts from Broad River Campground. “Our campground offers 90 acres of family and pet friendly fun with stays in cabins, glamping domes, RV sites, and our newest addition of 5 tent sites” says Watts. It use to be a luxury but now is a staple at Broad River- WiFi. Complimentary Wi-Fi is available throughout the campground. All cabins and domes also include smart tv's with free streaming services such as YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+.

Go Glamping in the Glamping dome. Each 400 sq ft secluded geodesic dome will have a queen size bed, twin size sleeper sofa futon, mini fridge, microwave, Keurig coffee machine and small coffee table with two chairs. It will sleep 2-4 people. The dome will have electricity, but no running water. It will be heated and cooled as well. Guests will have access to their own private bath stall in the bath house, which is a short walk away. The private bath stall will include a shower, sink and toilet for only your private use for the duration of your dome stay. Next to your private hot tub* on the deck there will be Adirondack chairs for relaxing and dining al fresco. There is no smoking allowed in the domes or any other buildings in the campground.

You may want to rent RV Space for RV camping. All RV sites are full hook-up with 20/30/50 Amp electric, water and sewer. They will accommodate up to a 44" vehicle with slides and a personal car/truck. Back in sites only. Each site will also have a fire ring and picnic table. *All sites will have a turf grass area next to their site except for sites 218 & 233, which just have gravel. You can select a specific site and/or reserve a golf cart for traveling throughout the campground for an additional fee.

Our attractions and amenities now include our brand new swimming pool, a playground and climbing dome, a gaga pit, a ping pong table, corn hole, tetherball, horseshoes, a book lending library, giant checkers and chess sets, two hiking trails, creek wading, and complimentary access to the Broad River Greenway. On the weekends our Events Coordinator, has fun, family friendly activities such as arts & crafts, movies, campfire s'mores, dancing, karaoke, bingo, game nights, ice cream socials, scavenger hunts and more. Holiday weekends bring even more fun activities such as cookouts, hay rides, games and contests, live music, inflatables, pumpkin carving, costume contests, fireworks and more! More info can be found on the Activity Calendar page.