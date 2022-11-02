CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Super bowl reflections with Brett Favre a former American football quarterback who played in the NFL for 20 seasons, primarily with the Green Bay Packers. Favre had 321 consecutive starts from 1992 to 2010, including 297 regular season games, the most in league history. He was also the first NFL quarterback to obtain 70,000 yards, 10,000 passes, 6,000 completions, 500 touchdowns, 200 wins, and victories over all 32 teams. During his 16 seasons with Green Bay, he led the team to 11 playoff runs, seven division titles, four NFC Championship Games, two consecutive Super Bowl appearances, and one championship title in Super Bowl XXXI over the New England Patriots.
"Where has the time gone its been almost 30 years" says Favre. The Packers prior to the 1996 Super Bowl came close, ultimately losing to the Dallas Cowboys. The experience open up the eyes and made the Packers hunger for the big game. Favre says “Super Bowl 31, was a great experience and the fact that I lived close to the venue in New Orleans made even more special. Favre says "it felt like a home game with all my family and friends attending.” “It was like playing in front of a home crowd.” Every player ultimately wants to go to the Super Bowl and win one. Whether you win or lose its an honor to play in it. The following Super Bowl against the Broncos stays in my mind. The Packers lost Super Bowl 32 to the Denver Broncos. Favre says “Its not something that we did wrong we faced a Denver Broncos team that was extremely good.” As a matter of fact that was one of the better Super Bowls in football history. Fast forward to Super Bowl 56, Favre says "the data shows that the Rams should win, I think they will, however anything can happen. Don't count the Bengals out!”