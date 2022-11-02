Super Bowl reflections with Brett Favre

"Where has the time gone its been almost 30 years" says Favre. The Packers prior to the 1996 Super Bowl came close, ultimately losing to the Dallas Cowboys. The experience open up the eyes and made the Packers hunger for the big game. Favre says “Super Bowl 31, was a great experience and the fact that I lived close to the venue in New Orleans made even more special. Favre says "it felt like a home game with all my family and friends attending.” “It was like playing in front of a home crowd.” Every player ultimately wants to go to the Super Bowl and win one. Whether you win or lose its an honor to play in it. The following Super Bowl against the Broncos stays in my mind. The Packers lost Super Bowl 32 to the Denver Broncos. Favre says “Its not something that we did wrong we faced a Denver Broncos team that was extremely good.” As a matter of fact that was one of the better Super Bowls in football history. Fast forward to Super Bowl 56, Favre says "the data shows that the Rams should win, I think they will, however anything can happen. Don't count the Bengals out!”