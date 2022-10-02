Super Bowl reflections with player and coach Tony Dungy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Our super bowl reflections continue with NBC analyst Tony Dungy. Tony Dungy has won a SUPER BOWL as a player in Super Bowl 13 and as a coach in Super Bowl 41. As a player in Super Bowl 13 with the Steelers was very different from what Super Bowls are now. Super Bowl 13 did not have all the hype and a media day or media week. This game was dubbed the rematch of two teams that were vying for their 3rd Super Bowl and had already met previously. Incidentally the Steelers had 10 players on that team who would end up in the Hall of fame. The Steelers won their 3rd Super Bowl in a barnburner versus the Cowboys with a score of 35 to 31.

"As a head coach in Super Bowl 41 you can tell that the game was bigger than my previous experience" said Dungy. There were national media days, there was a two week build up to the game. The pressure as a coach to bring a championship to the city , state and the entire colts organization was enormous. The Colts prevailed over the Bears 29 to 17. Coach Dungy offers some insights on the upcoming Super bowl. "As the Bengals and Rams approach Super Bowl 56 the coaching staffs are working diligently to come up with a winning game plan" said Dungy. These two coaches coached together and know each other extremely well. The hard part of their job is to come up with winning strategies without trying to out think themselves. When you know an opponent well, you sometimes get ahead of yourself thinking they may do things that are not in their DNA. Don’t out think yourself. Stick to what you do best and play hard. Coach Dungy expects a high scoring game and says "this game is really up for grabs."