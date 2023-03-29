Sydney Duarte the Traveling-Gypsy - yoga in the park

Over two weekends, come experience local and international artists from a variety of backgrounds, collaborating to bring the blank spaces of Luminous Lane to life. Live painting at @cltshout; and filling the walls with color to take you on an adventure throughout the space. Plus immersive artwork, unique styles, kind-hearted humans, all making magic before your eyes. Hang out, talk with creatives, support local art and be inspired! “ We are helping to prevent depression, reconnect folks and spark creativity while bringing community together” says Duarte. She goes onto say “We are excited to bring this incredible series back for @cltshout with my team @yourlightmatters @laurenlnixon @michaelbyoga @maitriveda @happyyoga_with_marion @gracefulwarrior_ @giv2liv @casstheflowerchild @melinda_risadinha @jessycayoga.”



There are 12 different teachers, classes and styles; inviting you to reconnect with your mind, your body and nature. This series is to make health and wellness less intimidating and more accessible for everyone. Participants will have a new experience with every class (Restorative, Vinyasa, All-Levels body weight workout, Acro Yoga, Sound Healing, Chakra Flow, Qigong, Slow flow, Meditation). “Grab your friends, your yoga mat, your water bottle and come join in on the fun” says Duarte. Each class is all-levels meaning all are welcome regardless of your experience. Each instructor will lovingly guide you every step of the way. Come as you are and enjoy each class. Spots fill up quickly, so make sure to arrive early to reserve your space.



Special note for the Meditation, Breathwork and Sound Healing Journey attendees: Please bring anything you need to feel comfortable (yoga mat, blanket, pillow, eye mask, bolster, water bottle, and or journal). Wear extra layers please. All classes are FREE and will be held at The Serenity Garden - 219 3rd St, Charlotte, NC 28202 directly across the street from The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. We look forward to seeing you and flowing together. For additional information and to reserve your spot for each class, visit her on Instagram @traveling_gypsy