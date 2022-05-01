Tabatas are challenging but a good fitness workout.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are going to explore a workout that is popular in the exercise industry called Tabata. We’ve invited, Motivational fitness Coach Meghan Trainor, to tell us about it and walk us through some exercises. Tabatas are a challenging work out that works the entire body Trainor says "we only need 16 minutes, minimal space and zero equipment to get started.". Tabatas are very effective and efficient. Tabatas include a 20 second intense work on an exercise with a 10 second rest. You repeat that exercise protocol for 8 rounds and then move to the next exercise. Your heart rate will get it up so make sure you consult a doctor before trying to Tabatas.