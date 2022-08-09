Take healthy control of what you eat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are talking health and nutrition today with Certified Nutrition & Eating Psychology Coach, Samantha Eaton. Sometimes it’s not what you eat but how much at times we eat, so today we are going to talk about portion control and the bodies natural response.

What happens in our body when we try to control how much we eat? There are a number of things that transpire. For example we all need oxygen to live, if you try to deprived your body of oxygen, your body would respond by getting a big gasp of air or you would pass out. Your body would fight back. It is the same with depriving your body of food. Your body would resist and fight back. It is important that you learn the signs of hunger. You don’t want to fight against your body. Don’t forget hunger and fullness cues are our natural portion control system. To overlook these natural responses could further complicate matters.