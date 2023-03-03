Teacher Talks 2023, March 9th

Lifting up the Voices of our Educators

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Teacher Talks is an annual event hosted by the CMS Foundation that uplifts and celebrates the voices of educators in our community. Here to tell us all about it, we have Sonja Gantt from the CMS Foundation and Katie Weed a 2017 teacher talks presenter.

The CMS Foundation is the official nonprofit partner for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, raising money to support the district’s highest strategic priorities. Harnessing the power of private investments in education, we seed innovative ideas and help expand programs to accelerate system-wide transformation. “We play a unique role in our community, serving as a trusted bridge that connects donors to the district’s most critical work. In this position, we help ensure investments in our school system have a meaningful, sustainable impact on our students and educators” says Gantt. There are a number of programs and priorities we are involved in such as fundraising priorities like cms teaching residency, covid-19 relief fund and Teacher Talks.

We are proud of our Teacher Talks program. Teacher Talks is an annual event that uplifts and celebrates the voices of educators in our community. Each year, CMS educators take the stage in front of a live audience to deliver powerful and inspiring talks based on their ideas and experiences in the classroom. "The Teacher Talks event is open to the public, providing a unique learning experience for the entire community" says Gantt. We invite you to explore previous talks below. In 2017 our feature presenter was Katie Weed. “It was nerve wracking, knowing I was going to tell my story of brain tumor and how it relates to teaching” says Weed. “My talk centered on the grit needed to persevere.” “I like the experience of motivating and encouraging our educators and our students.” For more information visit CMS-Foundation.org.

Here are the details of Teacher Talks:

upcoming event

Join us for Teacher Talks 2023!

Date: March 9, 2023

Location: CPCC's Halton Theater

1206 Elizabeth Avenue, Charlotte, NC

Reception: 5:00 PM