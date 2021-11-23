Try something different for dessert this Thanksgiving from Compare Foods Charlotte

We all know the best thing about Thanksgiving is dessert. Head over to Compare Foods Charlotte to try something new. How about coconut flan? Or a rich and velvety pumpkin pie. Or a fruity mango tiramisu. Check out compareclt.com or download their app and click on the recipes tab for these dessert recipes and so much more. Compare Foods Charlotte has everything you need to make these desserts and your entire Thanksgiving dinner. Nobody knows the neighborhood like Compare Foods.