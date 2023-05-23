The Birthplace at Caromont in Gastonia

Family-centered care that puts you & your baby first

It’s a one stop shop for all your prenatal and OB-GYN needs. The Birth Place at CaroMont is located not far from Charlotte and many women and families are finding it easier to get their needs met there. Here with more is board certified OB-GYN and Director of Women’s Services at Caromont , Dr. Tammy Means.

CaroMont Health provides a comprehensive approach to maternity care that’s warm, personal and focused on the needs of your family. Labor, delivery and recovery take place exclusively in private, comfortable birthing suites at The Birthplace at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

Here, obstetrician-gynecology (OB-GYN) medical professionals work together as an integrated team to provide high-quality medical care for both high-risk and routine pregnancies – using the latest in screening and monitoring technology. Maternity resources, education and quick access to consistent care make your pregnancy and delivery a rewarding and memorable experience.

The Birthplace at CaroMont Regional Medical Center is a state-of-the-art facility, promising expert care in a calm and nurturing environment through each phase of your pregnancy and birthing experience.

Our experienced and compassionate team of obstetricians, gynecologists, high-risk pregnancy specialists, pediatricians, neonatologists, anesthesiologists, neonatal nurse practitioners, respiratory therapists and certified registered nurses works together with one goal – to put our patients and their families first in all that we do. With dedicated maternity suites, breastfeeding and educational resources and a facility uniquely designed for you and your family, we have all the resources you need to make your delivery a positive and memorable experience.

Our comprehensive maternity services include:

Preconception and Prenatal Care - We will answer questions and discuss any health conditions and risk factors that may affect you or your baby)

Maternity Education - We offer a wide range of classes taught by experts to help you prepare for giving birth and taking care of your new infant. Learn more or sign up for our childbirth classes here.

Giving Birth at The Birthplace - We offer state-of-the-art maternity services and care in our spacious maternity suites.