The CharMeck mobile library is here!

The mobile library mission is to serve the community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg library is celebrating – their new library on wheels. Here with more from CMLibrary is Saul Hernandez. The Mobile Library will offer access to adult, teen and children’s collections, materials checkouts and returns, online resources and databases, free Wi-Fi access (approx. 50 ft. radius from the vehicle), public use Chromebooks, Library card services (registrations/renewals/updates) and Library staff support. Services will begin on January 18, 2022 and will be available on a three-week rotating schedule that targets high-need areas of Mecklenburg County. The monthly schedule will be available on the Library website. "The Library’s mission is to improve lives and build a stronger community, which means reaching every community member in every part of Mecklenburg County,” said Hernandez.

The Mobile Library expands and deepens the Library’s ability to reach into high-need areas of the community, providing access to free resources, programs and technology, particularly where limited physical or digital access to Library services exists. This access will help create pathways for citizens to learn and grow, gaining success in school, in their careers and beyond. The Mobile Library will allow more community members to have access to Library resources, information and services here are a list of some of the features offered by the library.

Onboard features include:

• Shelving for a sizeable collection

• An entrance and exit for easy customer flow through the vehicle

• An ADA-compatible wheelchair lift

• Four mobile collection carts for pop up collections and displays

• A mobile technology cart to be equipped with laptops, Chromebooks, tablets and other technology

• An air filtration system to help mitigate COVID-19 and other pathogens

• An onboard and external A/V system equipped with an external 65-inch display, and two additional displays inside

• A speaker system with microphones for programming both inside and outside the vehicle.

• A diesel generator and a power inverter supported by four solar panels on the roof of the vehicle; this means our vehicle comes with lots of power and plugs for extra flexibility

• 360-degree backup and side cameras to ensure safe parking and navigation