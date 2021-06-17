Fight the darkness of Alzheimer's on the longest day of the year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Alzheimer's Association's 'The Longest Day' is almost here! On June 21 you can raise funds to fight Alzheimer's thought a fundraising activity of your choice. June 21 is the summer solstice and the day with the most light, and on this day you can fight the darkness of this disease.

You can participate at home, online or in person given you follow CDC guidelines. There are so many options when it comes to fundraising. You can chose anything from the categories of exercise, sports, games, events, hobbies and arts! For more information go online to alz.org/TheLongestDay. There you can find the current top fundraisers, ideas for your own fundraiser and more.