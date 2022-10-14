The Bank of America Neighborhood Builders Signature Program helps non-profits

Bank of America takes "giving back to the community" seriously

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

This morning we're joined by Bank of America, a bank guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better. They also develop strong partnerships with nonprofit organizations to improve our community.

That's where the Neighborhood Builders Signature Program comes in. Here with more is Kieth Cockrell, from Bank of America, Patrice Funderburg from The Center for Community Transitions and Jose Hernandez Paris, from The Latin American Coalition.

At Bank of America, we’re driving responsible growth, including how we do so in a sustainable manner. As part of the work we do, we develop strong partnerships with nonprofit organizations that are leading the charge to address tough issues related to economic mobility – from workforce readiness and basic needs to broader community development solutions. We bring our collective networks and expertise as part of our commitment to help fuel economic and social progress in low- and moderate-income communities. Our winners for the 2022 Neighborhood Builders award are The Center for Community Transitions and The Latin American Coalition. Both of these groups do an incredible job investing their time talent and resources to our communities. They each will receive $200,000 and training. (bankofamerica.com)

Advancing economic mobility and nonprofit leadership through our Neighborhood Builders Signature Program® is one example of how we invest in local communities across the country. For 18 years through Neighborhood Builders, we’ve partnered with 1,400+ local nonprofits advancing economic mobility. One unique aspect of Neighborhood Builders is the opportunity to provide relevant skills development and topics to help nonprofit leaders tackle current and future community challenges. Each year, we refine our approach to the Neighborhood Builders Leadership Program, including addressing topics ranging from strategic story-telling to human capital management, and we highlight themes that are critical to moving the nonprofit sector forward within broader societal and economic context. We believe that investing in nonprofit leaders is fundamental to moving communities forward, and we’re thrilled that 2,800+ nonprofit leaders across the country are now part of a network that shares best practices, innovative solutions and approaches. Since 2004 through Neighborhood Builders, Bank of America has invested more than $285 million in 92 communities across the country.