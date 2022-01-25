The Queens Feast is on!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Did you ever think TO YOURSELF... there are so many great restaurants in Charlotte, I wish I could try them all! Well now you can, and many of them are serving up some great offers for Queens Feast....a-k-a Charlotte Restaurant Week! Here to tell us more is Bruce Hensley.

In 2020 the Queens Feast was postponed because of the pandemic. In July of 2021 the Queens Feast picked back up with 42 restaurants participating. As we turn the page on 2021 enter January 2022 event, 72 restaurants are participating from 8 counties within a 80 mile radius north and south of Charlotte and a 60 mile radius east to west of Charlotte. This year the Queens feast are moving full steam ahead thanks to the restaurant industry in and around the city.