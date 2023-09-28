The Southern Christmas show say What!

Preview Night for the Southern Christmas show is around the corner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we've got two of our favorite people joining us in the kitchen is Chef Mitzi Jackson and Chef Yvette Kerns; Don't fall off your couch if you're watching at home because we're talking Christmas. We are specifically talking about "the Southern Christmas" show - preview night mere weeks away.

“The Southern Christmas show is a country wide event” says Kearns. She adds “people come from near and far to participate and enjoy the Southern Christmas show.” Get an early look and be first to shop at this year’s Southern Christmas Show plus, enjoy free parking, hors d’oeuvres, festive entertainment, and do good! For each preview night ticket sold, 100% of the net proceeds will be donated to our charity partner. “We are Proud to be displaying some of our food at the show, says Jackson.

They are:

Kickin Chicken Chicken Salad

Pulled Rotisserie chicken with a special blend of Cajun spices by Chef MJ .

Bread pudding Bites

A sweet l brioche bread pudding infused with white chocolate.

Smoked Salmon Mousse Cucumber Canapé

A wonderful creamy smoked salmon mousse infused with cream cheese and served on a cucumber canapé with dill and capers .

It’s going to be an incredible, unforgettable time.

Preview Night Admission Includes:

Preview the show & be first to shop from 400+ vendors! See the new show's themed entrance, festive decorator rooms, magical Christmas tree lane, and much more...all before it opens to general admission.

Free Parking.

Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and tasty treats as you shop

For each Preview Night ticket sold, 100% of the net proceeds will be donated to The Sandbox. Feel good knowing your ticket is supporting families in the Charlotte community!

$26 Admission Online and At the Door

Click here to learn more about Preview Night.