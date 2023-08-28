The Yiasou Greek Festival is Sept 8th – 10th

“Food is the main attraction at the Yiasou Festival” says Shelton. Greek cuisine dates back thousands of years and is part of the history and culture of Greece. Mediterranean foods are not only delicious but are known to be part of a healthy lifestyle. Fresh vegetables, olive oil, grains, fish, wine, cheese, and meat – lamb, chicken and pork are commonly used in Greek cooking. Desserts are mostly made of nuts, honey, fruits, and phyllo pastry. We want to highlight two delicious dishes that will be featured at the festival they are Spanikopita and Bakalava” says Chef Ray. She adds “ these delicious dishes are a big hit at the festival every year.” But it’s not just the food, there are so many other things that contribute to the success of the festival. From dance performances and live music to shopping, cultural events, and a kids’ playland, the Yiasou Greek Festival has something for each member of the family. Live entertainment is the centerpiece of the festival; listen to nationally known Greek bands; view dance performances and cultural reenactments from members of the Greek community; attend our lectures and learn about Greek history. The festival is loaded with fun for the whole family. For children, we have a large playland complete with rides, activities and cotton candy. Your older children will love the cultural displays and opportunity to interact with the Spartan warriors.