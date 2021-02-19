x
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chef Jill Aker Ray

Toasted air fryer ravioli

1 (10 ounce) package refrigerated ravioli

•    1 cup Italian Seasoned Bread Crumbs/Panko

•    3 eggs, beaten

•    1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

•    3/4 cup Parmesan cheese, divided

•    Marinara and fresh parsley for serving

1.    Microwave a medium sized bowl water until boiling. Drop ravioli in for about 5 minutes. Drain.

2.    In a bowl combine bread crumbs with 1/2 cup or Parmesan cheese. I gave the shredded cheese a bit of a rough chop.

3.    Beat eggs in a small bowl with the garlic salt.

4.    Dip ravioli in egg then press into bread crumbs, coating both sides.

5.    Fill the basket of your air fryer with a single layer of ravioli.

6.    Set to 350 degrees and 9 minutes.

7.    Remove from fryer and serve hot with marinara for dipping, with a nice dusting of fresh parsley and shredded Parmesan cheese. OR serve crispy with warm chicken Alfredo dip!

https://www.chefjillakerray.com