Chef Jill Aker Ray shares her recipe for this tasty snack or dinner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chef Jill Aker Ray

Toasted air fryer ravioli

1 (10 ounce) package refrigerated ravioli

• 1 cup Italian Seasoned Bread Crumbs/Panko

• 3 eggs, beaten

• 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

• 3/4 cup Parmesan cheese, divided

• Marinara and fresh parsley for serving

1. Microwave a medium sized bowl water until boiling. Drop ravioli in for about 5 minutes. Drain.

2. In a bowl combine bread crumbs with 1/2 cup or Parmesan cheese. I gave the shredded cheese a bit of a rough chop.

3. Beat eggs in a small bowl with the garlic salt.

4. Dip ravioli in egg then press into bread crumbs, coating both sides.

5. Fill the basket of your air fryer with a single layer of ravioli.

6. Set to 350 degrees and 9 minutes.