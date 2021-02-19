CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chef Jill Aker Ray
Toasted air fryer ravioli
1 (10 ounce) package refrigerated ravioli
• 1 cup Italian Seasoned Bread Crumbs/Panko
• 3 eggs, beaten
• 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
• 3/4 cup Parmesan cheese, divided
• Marinara and fresh parsley for serving
1. Microwave a medium sized bowl water until boiling. Drop ravioli in for about 5 minutes. Drain.
2. In a bowl combine bread crumbs with 1/2 cup or Parmesan cheese. I gave the shredded cheese a bit of a rough chop.
3. Beat eggs in a small bowl with the garlic salt.
4. Dip ravioli in egg then press into bread crumbs, coating both sides.
5. Fill the basket of your air fryer with a single layer of ravioli.
6. Set to 350 degrees and 9 minutes.
7. Remove from fryer and serve hot with marinara for dipping, with a nice dusting of fresh parsley and shredded Parmesan cheese. OR serve crispy with warm chicken Alfredo dip!