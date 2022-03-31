Tosco Music's 100th Music Party is this weekend

On April 2, 2022, Tosco Music will bring its 100th Tosco Music Party to the Knight Theater stage. Featuring more than a dozen local, regional, and national acts sharing a wide variety of music genres, attendees can expect a night of nostalgia and insanely good music.
What started as intimate living room jam sessions over thirty years ago in John Tosco's home is now a movement, and a nonprofit, that brings together established musicians, up-and-coming talent, and music lovers all under one roof for an incredible night of music.
To celebrate the 100th Party, some of the confirmed musical guests include:
- Bob Malone
- Christie Lenée
- Chulin Tang (11-year-old classical pianist)
- Joe Daccache
- Joey Santo
- Root 2 Music (Nancy Reid & David Frank)
- TMP House Band & Singalong Choir
- UltimaNota
For more information, go online to ToscoMusic.org