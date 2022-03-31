Tosco Music's 100th Music Party is this weekend

This event will take place on April 2nd at the Knight Theater

On April 2, 2022, Tosco Music will bring its 100th Tosco Music Party to the Knight Theater stage. Featuring more than a dozen local, regional, and national acts sharing a wide variety of music genres, attendees can expect a night of nostalgia and insanely good music.

What started as intimate living room jam sessions over thirty years ago in John Tosco's home is now a movement, and a nonprofit, that brings together established musicians, up-and-coming talent, and music lovers all under one roof for an incredible night of music.

To celebrate the 100th Party, some of the confirmed musical guests include: