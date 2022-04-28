Tunnel to Towers Climb, Sunday May 1st in Uptown

Tunnel to Towers Foundation has been helping families since 9/11

After a 2 year hiatus due to the pandemic, The Tunnel to Towers Climb is back in Charlotte, Sunday May 1st.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has been helping America’s heroes since 9/11 by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

On Sunday you'll have the chance to pay tribute to the memory of those killed in the 9/11 attacks, by climbing the stairs in the Museum Tower in Uptown.

You can still sign up to take part.