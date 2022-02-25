Two new food trends for 2022

Pineberries: the new celebrity of berries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.

Two food trends to look for in 2022 are new foods like the pineberry and foods that support immunity like Uncle Matt's Organic® Ultimate Immune.

Registered Dietitian Jasmine Westbrooks highlighted Pineberries, the New Celebrity of Berries. With an eye-catching, conversation-starting appearance, it has the sweetness of a strawberry with a hint of tropical flavor. Like other berries, pineberries are a rich in nutrients and low in calories. Pineberries are an excellent source of vitamin C, which supports immune function, and other antioxidants. They contain folate, fiber, potassium and phosphorus. You can find pineberries at Aldi and Fresh Market.