Use Clorox to combat cold and flu season

With cold and flu season in full swing, the likelihood of spreading germs increases just by people coughing, sneezing, and even talking. That’s why it’s important to practice preventative, smart disinfecting methods at home − as well as in schools, workplaces, when traveling and when out in all public spaces. Family doctor, Ilan Shapiro, will provide tips on how to keep you and your family safe from the spread of germs this cold & flu season.

Prevention, prevention and prevention is key. It is a must that you disinfect high touch areas. Make sure you wash your hands, keep good and keep good social distance from one another. It is also important that you get a good amounts of sleep, eat well and stay hydrated. Above all else if you haven’t gotten the vaccine do it immediately.

The best way to disinfect our homes is to use Clorox disinfectant products. Dr. Shapiro suggests keeping the Clorox wipes handy. He regularly wipes down high touch areas like door knobs, light switches, and remotes and kitchen faucets. Wiping down with Clorox will prevent the germs from jumping from one surface to another.

Don’t forget that when it comes to Covid-19 and flu season we know that wearing a mask works. It’s important to keep washing your hands. Allow for good social distance between others and we know the vaccines are effective. If we employ these precaution every community including the Latinx community will keep themselves safe. These prevention will help decrease the mortality rate during Covid-19 and cold & flu season . Preventative measures are especially important among people of color, who are at higher risk for getting flu or developing serious illness, resulting in hospitalization.1 According to the CDC, this disparity is even greater in children and in high-poverty areas.1