Warm French onion dip

Chef Jill Aker Ray shares a snack recipe you'll love

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Warm French Onion Dip.  

Jay's potato chips and cool French onion dip were a staple snack in our house. This warm version is dressed up enough for a cocktail party with homemade chips but retains all the familiar flavors of the original snack

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4-6

•    1 envelope  Onion Soup Mix

•    1 container, 16 oz. sour cream

•    2 cups shredded Swiss cheese (or favorite cheese)

•    1/4 cup mayonnaise (mom used Hellman's)

•    1/2 tsp dried chives

         

1.    Preheat oven to 375°.

2.    Combine Lipton Recipe Secrets Onion Soup Mix, sour cream, 1-3/4 cups Swiss cheese and Mayonnaise in 1-quart casserole.

3.    Bake 20 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup Swiss cheese. Place bake in oven until cheese melts (3-5 minutes) then sprinkle with chives

4.    Serve with your favorite dippers.

https://www.chefjillakerray.com