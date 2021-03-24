CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Warm French Onion Dip.
Jay's potato chips and cool French onion dip were a staple snack in our house. This warm version is dressed up enough for a cocktail party with homemade chips but retains all the familiar flavors of the original snack
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Serves: 4-6
• 1 envelope Onion Soup Mix
• 1 container, 16 oz. sour cream
• 2 cups shredded Swiss cheese (or favorite cheese)
• 1/4 cup mayonnaise (mom used Hellman's)
• 1/2 tsp dried chives
1. Preheat oven to 375°.
2. Combine Lipton Recipe Secrets Onion Soup Mix, sour cream, 1-3/4 cups Swiss cheese and Mayonnaise in 1-quart casserole.
3. Bake 20 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup Swiss cheese. Place bake in oven until cheese melts (3-5 minutes) then sprinkle with chives
4. Serve with your favorite dippers.