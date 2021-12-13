Warm up with a nice hot winter soup

Potato soup is perfect for the winter season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A perfect potato soup for the winter season. Chef Jill Aker Ray has an easy recipe and family favorite she will share.

Heartwarming Baked Potato Soup

Set out bacon/chives/cheese as toppers).

Prep Time: 20 minutes, Cook Time: 30-40 minutes

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients 1 sweet onion-minced, 1/4 cup carrots-minced, 1/4 cup celery-minced, 4 TBSP butter, 4 TBSP flour, Spices (to taste)-salt, pepper, chili powder, cayenne, granulated garlic, paprika

1-10 oz vegetable or chicken broth, 3 cups milk (whole or 2% milk), 4-6 large baking potatoes-peeled and cubed, 1 C. grated sharp cheddar, Colby jack or Mexican blend cheese, Chopped chives, Cooked/crumbled bacon,

Instructions

In large sauce pan over medium heat, sauté onions, carrots and celery in butter until tender, stirring occasionally until softened. Add flour and seasonings to form a blonde roux (1 minute), stirring frequently. Add broth, milk and potatoes; heat to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer for about 20 minutes or until potatoes are tender, stirring often. Remove from heat, ladle into bowls and top with cheese, bacon and chives.