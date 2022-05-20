Work smarter and easier with Bora Portamate

Bora Tool makes work easier for the professional and DIYer

Bora has been helping in home improvement for many years. They make the professional job easier with their line of products. Here are just a few:

Bora Centipede

The Bora Centipede® CK9S Workstand is the most flexible solution for your job site, workspace, or workshop. It sets up a 4ft x 4ft workstation in mere seconds—no assembly required—so your entire worksite is ready in a few minutes. It’s versatile enough to easily set up indoors or outdoors to meet your needs for any project or installation.

Flexible yet tough, the Centipede® allows you to create a moveable custom workspace that supports 3500 lbs.—perfect for any equipment from power tools and heavy machinery to finished projects and glue-ups.

Bora Speedhorse

When you need to visit multiple worksites in a day, you need equipment that's fast and easy to set up, take down, and transfer from one location to another. The Bora Portamate PM-4500 Speedhorse™ is the ultimate upgrade for your job site, workspace, or workshop. Shave precious time off site setup and teardown so you can get to work faster and complete jobs more efficiently. The Speedhorse™ deploys 30x faster than conventional sawhorses — just pull the release button in the middle of the frame. Designed for flexibility in a wide variety of environments, this sawhorse is built tough to withstand heavy projects ranging from construction and carpentry to furniture builds. And when the job is finished, simply pull the levers and fold the legs up — doesn't matter which order. This contractor-grade sawhorse will revolutionize your worksite to help you work more quickly and efficiently while continuing to produce professional results.

Bora Clamping Straight Edge System

The Bora WTX Clamp EdgeTM saw guide makes it easy to achieve straight, precise cuts when you’re cutting large sheet material like plywood or MDF. Just adjust the clamp end to the desired length and lock it in place — and you’re ready to go! It’s the easiest way to make precise, track saw-like cuts. With the WTX Clamp EdgeTM saw guide, you’ll save time, eliminate waste, and produce more professional results.