The new addition was born Sept. 14 at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri

BOONVILLE, Mo. — Something's brewing at Budweiser, and it's not just beer. It's a brand new baby Clydesdale!

Anheuser-Busch announced the birth of "Eminem." He was born on Sept. 14 and is named after his mom, Marcie, and dad, Myles. Get it? "M & M"?

The new foal was born at Warm Springs Ranch in Boonville, Missouri. It's a breeding and training facility for the Budweiser Clydesdales.

Did you know Clydesdale foals are about 3 feet tall, weigh about 150 pounds and can walk within hours of their birth?

When they get to be adults, they'll stand about 6 feet tall and weigh up to 2,000 pounds.

Eminem won't be part of the Budweiser Clydesdales traveling team anytime soon. It takes years of training to even be eligible.

But you can be among the first to see Eminem at Warm Springs Ranch Oct. 1-2 during the facility's concert series. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. each night and the music goes from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids. Children 2 and under get in for free. Visit the Warm Springs Ranch website to get tickets.

“We’re excited to offer guests this one-of-a-kind concert experience at Warm Springs Ranch, and we’re thrilled to provide guests an opportunity to meet Eminem, our newest Budweiser Clydesdale foal,” said Amy Trout, herd supervisor at Warm Springs Ranch.