CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you going to Charlotte Douglas International Airport this week, you may encounter a sweet face or two -- or ten.

The first Kitten Cuddle will be held Wednesday in the Atrium as part of the TLC from CLT program. The initiative is described as a way "to thank passengers for choosing CLT and to extend our own dose of tender loving care to travelers," airport officials said in a news release.

Ten kittens from CMPD Animal Care and Control will be on site. The facility currently has more than 250 cats and dogs looking for forever families.

You'll get in on all the snuggle action if you're at the airport between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday, which also happens to be International Cat Day.

While Kitten Cuddle is new, passengers are used to seeing security and therapy dogs at CLT. The Canine Crew has 31 volunteers making the rounds and greeting folks passing through the Queen City. That program started in 2015 with seven trained therapy dogs.

