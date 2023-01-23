Everyone counts: Gaston, Cleveland, and Lincoln counties to hold annual point-in-time count

Gaston, Cleveland, and Lincoln counties will hold their annual point-in-time count on the 24th.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Many communities are beginning their point-in-time counts this week. Gaston, Cleveland, and Lincoln counties will exercise the counts on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

As part of the process, volunteers fan out through those counties looking to count unsheltered individuals.

The count is important to secure federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which uses the numbers to dole out money to counties to support housing.

Those dollars are then applied for by nonprofits, depending on the programs they need to be funded.

The count also allows organizers to find trends or shifts in the population.

Volunteers and donations are needed. Things like blankets, batteries, flashlights, gloves, hats, garbage bags, hand warmers, socks, water, snacks, and cash are all needed.

To donate or volunteer contact Jennifer Grant at 704-864-4554 or Gayle Mahl at 704-914-6332.

