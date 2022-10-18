Charlotte organization making a difference for adults with developmental disabilities

Nevins, Inc.'s goal is to offer community-based integration and employment for adults in the Charlotte area and across the Carolinas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just a few miles north of Uptown Charlotte is the headquarters for Nevins Inc., a unique organization that's helped adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities for decades.

Nevins, Inc. has been around since 1959 and has been the leading organization for this cause in the Charlotte area and across the Carolinas. It was started by a group of parents who were determined to improve the quality of life for their children, who were born with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

The group's goal is to offer community-based integration and employment for adults in the Charlotte area and across the Carolinas. Those challenges include Down syndrome, epilepsy, traumatic brain injuries, autism and learning disabilities.

Nevins, Inc. offers a number of services, including supported employment, vocational training, community activities, art and music therapy, volunteer opportunities and special exercise programs. It's a dedication to the principle that every person, regardless of their challenges in life, deserves the opportunity to achieve their fullest potential.

The organization takes an individualized, person-centered approach to providing quality care for the adults who are part of the community. Sometimes, people just need a little extra support when they're learning a job. Nevins' supported employment program helps individuals find employment and offers support to help those folks be successful at work. At Nevins, the guirding principles are innovation, vision, integrity and trust. They also have a core belief to respect all people, individualism and unlimited potential.

Nevins, Inc. is hosting a large fundraiser this weekend: The Early Bird Chili Cook-Off. Tickets are $25 through Oct. 21 and include a wristband for unlimited sampling, one chili vote ticket, one beer ticket, a raffle ticket and an event T-shirt. Kids ages 10 and under are free with a paid adult.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and runs through 4 p.m. at NoDa Brewing Company's North Tryon Street location. A cornhole tournament starts at 11:15 a.m. with awards starting at 3:15 p.m.