Lancaster County Council of the Arts brings art to the classroom

The council gives back to over 13,000 local students in the Lancaster School District.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, S.C. — Enhancing the quality of life through art is the goal of the Lancaster County Council of the Arts. Located in the heart of downtown Lancaster, South Carolina, the nonprofit was created back in 1977.

They strive to make sure Lancaster County's cultural heritage is sustained and amplified through the arts so that Lancaster County is seen as a regional hub for arts and culture. Programs, including includes musical concerts, arts and science day camps, are offered for adults and children.

"We offer public exhibits," Debbie Jaillette, the council's executive director, told WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle. "We do public art. We have exhibits all around town."

The council gives back to over 13,000 local students in the Lancaster School District by providing programs in partnership with the Kennedy Center. This special partnership reflects strong long-term positive benefits for students and the community. All forms of art, including dance, music, visual, literary, are celebrated and encouraged through this cooperative program.

All of the programs allow art to be available to all. One of the major benefits is to promote creative thinking.

Lancaster County Council of the Arts 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

"Our kids and adults need to be able to problem solve to survive in this world," Jailette explained. "And to solve their own individual, family, and community problems. And pretty marvelous work comes from people that think creatively."

Jailette said the organization also provides an art therapy teacher at one of the lower-income schools in the county.

One of the many positives from the various programs is the fact that it’s more than just painting a pretty picture: this work provides lessons in problem-solving for all ages.