KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. -- Folks at one Kings Mountain restaurant got quite a treat this week.

President Jimmy Carter stopped in at the McDonald's on York Road to grab some breakfast.

Rebecca Lamb posted a picture of the big event to Facebook Wednesday morning.

"The cool thing about working right off the interstate is sometimes you get to meet celebrities like our 39th president Jimmy Carter," Lamb wrote.

Mr. Carter served as commander-in-chief from 1977 to 1981. Before that, he was the 76th Governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975 and a Georgia State Senator from 1963 to 1967.

No word yet on why the former president was in the area.

