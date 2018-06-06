MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – A South Carolina woman’s video is going viral after she spotted a Blacktip Shark swimming just off the shore in Myrtle Beach State Park.

Nicki Welch-Hudson said she spotted the shark swimming about 100 yards north of the fishing pier at Myrtle Beach State Park.

“The lifeguard called the swimmers in, so I ran up to her to ask what was going on,” said Welch-Hudson, who studies marine science at Coastal Carolina University.

After the lifeguard told her a shark was spotted near beach visitors, she was able to catch a video of the shark as it was apparently migrating north. Welch-Hudson said she’s hopeful that any potential tourists will see the video and respect the ocean and marine life inhabiting the area.

“Blacktips are very wary of humans, but when provoked near a feeding area, like the fishing pier where many sand sharks are often seen feeding on bait, they will become aggressive,” she said.

Thankfully, no one was injured while trying to escape the water as the shark swam nearby.

© 2018 WCNC