Retired Union County Sheriff's Office K-9 "Champ" passes away

According to the department, "Champ" was an owner surrender to the Union County Animal Shelter but was adopted and trained by deputies.

The Union County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their retired K-9's.

According to the department, "Champ" was an owner surrender to the Union County Animal Shelter but was adopted and trained by deputies before serving with his handler, Deputy Tommy Gallis as a Patrol Division Narcotics Detection K-9 from 2007-2014.

After Champ’s well-deserved retirement in 2014 he remained in the Sheriff’s Office family as a pet to Deputy “Buzzy” Helms.

"Champ will not be forgotten and we will remain forever grateful for his service," the sheriff's office wrote.