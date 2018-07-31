CHARLOTTE, N.C. — "Hamilton" is coming to the Queen City, but you have to do your due diligence if you want to attempt to get tickets. It's not like you can just take a break at work and log in to Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. Wednesday to pick out your seats.

The process to be able to see the hottest Broadway musical at Belk Theater in uptown this fall is a little out of the norm. There are only two methods to buy seats -- including a virtual waiting room -- and there's no guarantee you'll even get the chance to buy tickets.

NBC Charlotte asked the folks at Blumenthal Performing Arts the best way to prepare for the big day. Are you ready? Here's what you need to know:

You need to set up a CarolinaTix account before 8 a.m. on August 1. That's when the tickets go on sale. If you already have an account, log in early to make sure you have access. Also, check that the name and address on your account match the name and address linked to the credit card you plan to use for payment.

Decide which performance you want to see and how much you want to pay. Prices range from $74.50 to $174.50 before taxes and fees. There will also be a select number of premium seats available at $434.50 before taxes and fees. You can check out the schedule and prices here. Pick out several shows in case your first choice is gone when it's time to buy.

Log in to the virtual waiting room between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. on August 1. You will get assigned a random spot in line at 8 a.m., no matter what time you logged in. Once you're in, you can keep the browser open and/or sign up for an email alert to know when it's your turn.

Congrats, you've been chosen! Now you have ten minutes to complete your order. Here are some more rules: There is a four ticket limit, and you can't pick your seats. The system will assign you best available. At checkout, you'll be asked to log in to your CarolinaTix account to complete the purchase. Voilà! Your tickets will be mailed in September; there is no digital delivery.

If all the tickets sell out before you are called, you'll be notified in the virtual waiting room.

If you log in to the virtual waiting room after 8 a.m., you'll be behind all of the people who logged in early.

If you think you'll have a better chance at buying tickets by showing up in person, plan on being at the Belk Theater Plaza on Tryon Street between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. on August 1. You will get a wristband and a preorder form to fill out before you get inside. However, receiving a wristband does not guarantee you'll be able to buy tickets.

At 7:30 a.m., the first Purchase Group will be randomly selected. For example, wristbands 320 through 380 will be called up to check in at the front doors of Belk Theater. The group will be announced out loud as well as posted online. Purchase Groups will continue to be chosen randomly until tickets are gone.

Once you're in, there will be ten selling stations in operation. Again, there is a four-ticket limit and you can only select performance and price, not seats. You will present your preorder form, photo ID and credit card. If you're paying cash, you still need a photo ID or your picture will be taken on-site. Also, your tickets will not be mailed; they will be available at Will Call on the day of your chosen performance.

There will be no phone or group sales.

More questions? Check out Blumenthal Performing Arts' complete list of FAQs. You can also email this address.

"Hamilton" is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, the United States first Treasury Secretary and President George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War. The music that is featured in the show provides a blend of hip-hop, blues, jazz, rap, R&B, and Broadway show tunes. Hamilton has won 11 Tony Awards and won the Pulitzer Prize for drama.

The show runs in Charlotte from October 10 through November 4.

Blumenthal warns about getting burned by ticket brokers

Complete details on Hamilton ticket sales in Blumenthal's blog

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC