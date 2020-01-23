CLOVER, S.C. — It's the thing in the road that will make you cringe no matter how hard you it it.

We're talking about potholes. They're a common sight in many places across the Charlotte area, and they're driving people crazy.

"Some are in dire need of attention, others are much improved," said one man.

A particular pothole in need of attention was on Rhyne Road in Clover, South Carolina. Wake Up Charlotte viewer Judy Carpenter sent us a message on Facebook saying it was a nuisance.

"Ruby, there is a monstrous pothole on Rhyne Road in Clover," Carpenter wrote. "At 7 p.m. last night we found a young lady with her tire destroyed by this pothole. We were able to help her and get her out of the dangerous situation. The hole has been reported and has been there for several weeks. Rhyne Road is dangerous."

She even took the time to send some videos showing how bad it is. So WCNC got in touch with South Carolina DOT and they assured us they would go out and fix the pothole as soon as they could.

And true to their word, that's exactly what they did. In fact, solving pothole problems statewide is on SCDOT's to-do list.

They have a 10-year plan in process to improve some of the worst rural roads thanks to the 2017 state gas tax increase.

"There are solutions in place. It just takes time," said a SCDOT spokesperson.